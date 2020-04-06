Sport

Former Liverpool star, Philippe Coutinho set to join Chelsea for £70million

April 6, 2020
Former Liverpool midfielder, Philippe Coutinho is set to join Chelsea for £70million.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in January 2018, after spending five years with Liverpool.

The 27-year-old has struggled to break into Barcelona first-team squad, he was later loaned to Bayern Munich last summer.

Bayern Munich are unwilling to sign the ex-Liverpool midfielder.

However, Chelsea has emerged as the next club Coutinho will be playing for next season.


