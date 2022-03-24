FirstBank convenes SMEconnect webinar to enlighten SMEs on alternative payment methods that are key to driving revenue

In furtherance of its role in promoting the sustainability and viability of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, FirstBank will by 11:00am on Thursday, 24 March 2022 convene its SMEConnect webinar themed Leveraging Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) to drive revenue for your business.

The virtual event is open to everyone, especially small business owners and attendees who are to register via https://firstbanknigeria.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hxkQXlKuSji6JDqaA6x34Q to participate in the event.

Guest Speakers at the event include Jeffrey Williams–Edem, Group Business Head, Merchant Acquiring, Interswitch Group and Kolawole Ogunmekan, Head, Digital Innovation Lab, FirstBank.

All over the world, the advent and reinvention of technological practices have birthed numerous opportunities that have spearheaded the continuous growth of the business environment. Amongst the areas impacted by technology is the payment methods and systems which have unrelentingly evolved as businesses have been exposed to easy, seamless and time-saving ways to foster their business transactions with customers and other stakeholders.

The objective of the forthcoming webinar is to update businesses with current technologies as they concern payments and demonstrate how the adoption of alternative payment methods can play an integral role in driving revenue growth.

Speaking on the event Mr. Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank said: “Payment systems have continued to evolve through the years and given our pedigree of being woven into the fabric of society for 128 years, we have played a vital role in enhancing the various payment systems.

This journey has been the bedrock to fortifying our experience in supporting our customers through their adaptability and embrace of new payment methods, as with these our SMEs have been at an advantage in expanding their businesses.”

For many years, the FirstBank SMEConnect webinar series has been the cornerstone for exposing SMEs to vibrant and flexible ways to have their businesses strengthened through visibility to new opportunities that are critical to sustaining and expanding their businesses. The webinar has been one of the Bank’s gateways to delivering the capacity building pillar of its value propositions to SMEs which has had many businesses reinvent themselves with the relevant competitive edge.