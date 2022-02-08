FIRS signs MOU with NTA, FRCN, NOA on nationwide tax education campaign

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

With the signing of the MOU, FIRS will commence a nationwide awareness of the importance of tax payment by carrying out a nationwide campaign to educate and provide step by step instructions on taxes.

FIRS made this announcement in a tweet via Twitter.

“Today the FIRS signed an MOU with the Nigeria Television Authority, the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, & the National Orientation Agency, to commence a nationwide taxpayer education campaign that will focus on taxes to pay, how to pay, where to pay, when to pay & why we pay,” the tweet reads.