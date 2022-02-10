FIRS introduces Self-Service Stations in Its Tax Offices

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced the introduction of “Self-Service Stations” where taxpayers can file tax returns, pay taxes, apply for and validate Tax Clearance Certificates among other services, by themselves on online platforms located in FIRS tax offices across the country.

This was contained in a statement by Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the initiative is aimed at supporting taxpayers in the optimised use of the TaxPro Max solution.

“As part of the Service’s effort to enhance voluntary tax compliance, the SelfService Stations will, among other things, provide taxpayers the opportunity to carry out the following services online while in the Tax Office: Filing tax returns; Paying taxes; Applying for and validate TCCs; Generating receipts and credit notes,” the statement read.

The statement added that to make it more convenient for the taxpayers, the Self-Service Stations have designated officers readily available to assist taxpayers with any technical difficulty or concerns that may arise.

The Service enjoins taxpayers to take advantage of the Self-Service Stations in fulfilling their tax obligations.