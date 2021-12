Fire guts Next Cash and Carry shopping mall in Abuja

A fire outbreak on Sunday morning gutted Next Cash and Carry, one of Abuja’s biggest shopping malls.

Okay.ng gathered that the mall is located in the Kado area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The cause of the inferno has yet to be ascertained at the time of this report as officials struggle to put out the fire.

More to come…