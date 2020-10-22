FINALLY! Buhari set to address Nigerians by 7pm today

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation today, Thursday, by 7:00pm

This was disclosed in a statement sent to Okay.ng by Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement read: “Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”