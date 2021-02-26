Final Say: ‘Delay no be denial’, Banky W sings in new single

Banky W is out a brand new single titled “Final Say”.

Okay.ng recalls that the EME boss and his wife, Adesua Etomi, welcomed a baby boy a week ago.

The celebrity couple had on Monday announced the arrival of thier first child named “Hazaiah”.

Following the good news, Banky on Friday morning dropped a new singled titled “Final Say”.

In the Cobhams Asququo-song, the 39-year-old singer preaches delay is not denial adding that only God has the final say.

Listen to “Final Say” below: