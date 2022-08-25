InternationalNews

FG warns Nigerians against travelling to Northern Cyprus

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

The Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has warned Nigerians not to travel to Northern Cyprus.

Speaking to State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, Dabiri-Erewa said there is little the Federal Government can do to diplomatically resolve issues in the territory because Northern Cyprus is not recognised by the international community except Turkey.

The warning comes amid reports that many Nigerians are being killed in Northern Cyprus.
Dabiri-Erewa also urged Nigerians in Diaspora not to be afraid of investing in the country because of insecurity.

While admitting that the country’s insecurity challenge is a source of concern, she said it is only temporary because of stiff measures currently employed by the Federal Government to tackle the situation.

She added that the commission recorded over $20 billion in daispora remittances for 2021.

