FG suspends hike in electricity tariff for 2 weeks

The Federal Government has suspended the hike in electricity tariff for weeks.

Okay.ng understands that the FG during a crucial meeting in the early hours of Monday with the Organised Labour agreed to suspend the increase in electricity traffic with a joint committee headed by Minister of State, Labour & Employment, Festus Keyamo, to examine the justification for the new policy.

This was disclosed in the agreement shared with Okay.ng at the end of the meeting.

Part of the agreement reads: “The parties agreed to set up a Technical Committee comprising Ministries, Departments, Agencies, NLC and TUC, which will work for a duration of two (2) weeks effective Monday 28th September 2020, to examine: