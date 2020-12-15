FG cancels meeting with ASUU over strike

The federal government has finally announced the cancellation of a meeting rescheduled for today (Monday) with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the on-going strike embarked upon by the university lecturers.

The meeting, convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to iron out some issues that had prolonged the strike, was earlier scheduled to hold last week but it was postponed following a misunderstanding between the parties.

The nine-month-old strike, which was compounded by the introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), had paralysed academic activities in all public universities.

Charles Akpan, the spokesman of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, who disclosed the cancellation via a short message sent to Okay.ng, did not reveal reason the meeting was cancelled.

The message read: “Good morning colleagues. Please note that the meeting with ASUU earlier scheduled for today is cancelled.”