FG Approves New CMDs for 11 Federal Medical Facilities [Full List]

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially approved the appointment of new Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) for 11 healthcare facilities across the country.

The announcement was made by Patricia Deworitshe, a director at the Federal Ministry of Health, confirming the appointments in a statement on Thursday.

The newly appointed CMDs are set to serve a four-year term commencing from August 1.

The appointments signify the government’s commitment to advancing healthcare services and administration across various medical institutions.

The list of the newly appointed CMDs includes:

Nyandanti Yakub Wilberforce – Federal Medical Centre, Hong, Adamawa State Issa Baba Awoye – Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Buddo-Egba, Kwara State Umar Faruk Abdumajid – Federal Medical Centre, Daura, Katsina State Muhammad Shittu Adamu – Federal Medical Centre, Wase, Plateau State Shuaibu Jauro Yahya – Federal Medical Centre Mubi, Adamawa State Mercy Anugwu – Federal Medical Centre Onitsha, Anambra State Auwalu Sani Salihu – Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Dawanau, Kano State Rufai Ahmed – Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria Mangwa J. Kortar – Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State Robinson Chukwudi Onoh – Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State Nurudeen Isa – National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano State

During the presentation of the appointment letters, Kachollom Daju, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, conveyed her congratulations to the newly appointed CMDs.

Daju also encouraged them to foster collaboration with healthcare professionals and stakeholders to work collectively towards improved healthcare delivery.

She emphasized the importance of creating an enabling work environment and enhancing infrastructure to attain a high standard of healthcare.

“It may be challenging but there is no challenge that is unsurmountable and your appointment is an indication of the confidence that the federal government reposed in you,” she said.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary assured the new CMDs that the ministry will extend the necessary support within available resources to help them meet the expected standards of healthcare.