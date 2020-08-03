FG: All Unity Schools ready to reopen for exit classes

The federal government of Nigeria has announced that all 104 Unity Colleges in the country are ready to reopen their gates to students in exit classes.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made this announcement in a statement titled “UNITY COLLEGE READY TO REOPEN” issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the ministry, Ben Goong, on Monday.

The statement reads as follows:

“Ahead of August 4th, 2020, Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has announced that all the 104 Unity Colleges are ready to open their gates to exit classes tomorrow.

“Announcing the preparedness of the Unity Colleges at a meeting with Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 States of the Federation this morning via the Zoom platform, the Minister lauded Principals of Unity Colleges for the comprehensive preparation put in place for resumption.

“Across states, Honourable Commissioners reported varying degrees of preparation and readiness for reopening between the 4th and 10th of August, 2020 for virtually all schools within their jurisdictions.

“From today, the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Permanent Secretary and Directors will embark on an assessment tour of all Unity Colleges to ascertain and confirm the reports they have received from the Principals of Unity Colleges.

“Similarly, Federal Education Quality Assurance Directors deployed to the States have been directed to monitor compliance in their respective states.

“Honourable Commissioners from the States were enjoined to embark on assessment tours in their jurisdictions to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening.

“While most schools will reopen tomorrow, others will continue to fine tune their preparations in the coming days for reopening.

“Education Minister, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba is asking all schools to communicate their specific reopening dates to their parents and students in order to avoid chaos in the system.

“All returning students are to undergo temperature checks among other protocols before being admitted into their schools.”