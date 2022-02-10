FCT Police set up 9 sector re-enforcement team for area council polls

The FCT Police Command on Thursday announced the creation of nine sector re-enforcement teams comprising of the police and other sister agencies to cater for the event of an emergency during the forthcoming Area council elections.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, made this announcement in a statement made available to Okay.ng.

According to her, the sectored reenforcement team is independent of and shouldn’t be confused with the standard deployment of two unarmed police personnel at each polling unit across the state as required by standard best practices.”

DSP Adeh said the arrangement was however made to cater for the event of an emergency, totally ruling out the possibility of an overwhelming security breach, as well as availing residents with an immediate response option.

Below is a list of the various sectors and their corresponding contacts.

Karshi/karu – 07031288054, 09051515353 Abaji/ Robochi – 07039025916 Zuba/Deidei – 07069432758 Kwali – 07084460616 Gwagwalada – 08039671340 Kuje – 08099904277, 08060505350 Kabusa – 08034528322 Bwari – 08033543835 HQ Response team – 08061336830

Furthermore, the spokesperson said that the Commisioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Sunday Babaji urged members of the public to maximize the above opportunity by reporting any suspicious activities while the police deploy efforts to ensure a safe election environment for all and sundry before, during, and after the exercise.

“In addition to the above, and to strengthen the effectiveness of the command control room in the period in view, a joint operation control center has been created to cater to complaints and distress calls at the command level through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, the statement concluded.