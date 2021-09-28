FCT police arrest 57 suspects as Shiites protest turns violent in Abuja

The federal capital territory (FCT) police announced the arrest of 57 persons on Tuesday after a protest by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, turned violent.

Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, made this announcement in a statement made available to Okay.ng.

According to the statement, “a joint operation with other security agencies have restored normalcy to the Gwarinpa area of the FCT and other parts of the Capital where miscreants identified to be members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, caused unnecessary hardship to motorists and other road users as well as individuals going about their lawful businesses.

“The miscreants who were found in their numbers were promptly intercepted by the security operatives and dispersed to prevent them from causing further disruption of public order and peace and damage to public and private assets. The miscreants attacked the security forces with petrol bombs, weapons including stones but were adequately rounded up by the security teams without any casualty.

“A total of fifty-seven (57) suspects including thirty-nine male (39) and eighteen female (18) were arrested and currently being profiled at the State Criminal Investigations Department of the FCT Police Command. A golf vehicle, flags, petrol bombs, weapons, mobile phones, charms , where recovered as exhibits .

“The Command, while calling on residents of FCT to be calm, warns any individual or group who may want to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the Capital Territory to desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law . Residents and commuters are also advised to go about their lawful business without any fear or apprehension.