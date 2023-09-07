FAAN Moves Flight Operations to New Terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the relocation of flight operations from the old terminal to the new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

In a statement issued on Thursday, FAAN urged travelers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their departure time to ensure a smooth check-in process.

“This is to inform the traveling public that flight operations have been moved from the Old Murtala Muhammed International Airport terminal (T1) to the new terminal (T2),” the statement read.

The decision to relocate flight operations follows the directive from Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, who instructed all airlines to vacate the old terminal starting from October 1, 2023.

The move is essential to facilitate comprehensive maintenance work at the airport.

The airport has recently experienced challenges, including a fire incident that occurred on Wednesday morning.

The fire reportedly affected a section of the old terminal and the administrative office of FAAN.