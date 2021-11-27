Extortion: FAAN suspends officials at Lagos airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the suspension of some officials for allegedly extorting a passenger at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

FAAN made this disclosure in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the officials are staff members of the aviation security and customer service departments of the authority, and they have been dealt with accordingly.

The statement read: “In line with the Management’s determination to rid the nation’s airport of corrupt officials, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apprehended and suspended officials caught extorting a passenger at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos,” the statement read.

“The officials, who are staff of Aviation Security and Customer Service departments of the Authority, were immediately suspended, while the On Duty Card of their accomplice from the Nigeria Immigration Service has been withdrawn.

“This action was taken to serve as a deterrent to other bad eggs in the system that is bent on tarnishing the image of the nation.”