Ex-UNILAG lecturer slammed with 21-year jail sentence for rape

A former lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Afeez Baruwa, has bagged a 21-year jail sentence for raping an 18-year-old girl seeking admission into the institute.

An Ikeja High Court on Thursday delivered after finding Baruwa guilty of a one-count charge of rape.

He was first arraigned in court on October 18, 2016.

Baruwa told the court that the sexual incident was consensual, claiming that the lady had tried to seduce him.

But, Justice Oyefeso ruling on the case said that the medical evidence negates Baruwa’s claims.

She declared: “The offence committed against this young lady was a violation of her chastity which would have left huge emotional scars from which I pray and hope she will recover,” Oyefeso said.

“I cannot begin to imagine the physical and mental trauma she has had to endure from the man who she considered her father’s friend, a community leader who should have known better. This is a shame!

“This is a crime that not only offends the survivor, it offends her family, it offends the society at large, it also offends God.

“He used the vulnerability of this young girl to his selfish advantage. The young lady said that the encounter lasted for two to five minutes, the convict said 10 to 15 minutes. Was it worth it at the end of the day?

“In line with Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2011, Baruwa Afeez Akin is hereby sentenced to 21 years imprisonment.”