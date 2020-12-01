Ex-Pension boss, Maina rearrested in Niger Republic

The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina has been re-arrested by operatives of Niger Republic intelligence service, in collaboration with Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The arrest was said to be possible due to the help of security agency in the neighbouring countries.

According to sources in the EFCC, its operatives learnt of Maina’s escape to Niger about two weeks ago and laid siege to effect his arrest.

Maina is facing a 12-count charge of money laundering, levelled against him and a company by the the federal government before the Federal High Court, Abuja to the tune of N2 billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

Maina has jumped bail since September 29, 2020, a development that prompted the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, to order the arrest of Senator Ali Ndume, who stood surety for Maina.

Justice Abang also ordered that Maina should be arrested anywhere in the world, if seen.