Ex-Ondo governor Mimiko returns to PDP

Former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has re-joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okay.ng understands that Mimiko returned to the PDP after holding a closed-door meeting with four governors of the party.

The PDP governors that meet with Mimiko at his residence in Ondo town are Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

A statement credited to the Ondo ZLP Chairman, Joseph Akinlaja said the stakeholders have agreed to join forces with the PDP to save Nigerians from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “Stakeholders of the party from across the 18 Local Government areas of Ondo State have resolved to join the Peoples Democratic Party PDP after a meeting held at the residence of the party’s national leader, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, in Ondo on Wednesday.

Akinlaja said that ” the meeting which has Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, his running mate, Gboye Adegbenro, former speaker, Jumoke Akindele, the state chairman of the party, Hon Joseph Akinlaja among other leaders in attendance resolved after deliberations to pitch their tent with the Peoples Democratic Party to rescue the country from the misrule of the APC and set her on a path of peace and progress for the benefit of all.”

He noted that, “The meeting followed an earlier visit by four PDP governors led by chairman of their forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State. Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde who had told the press after their meeting with Mimiko that they are in Ondo to invite Mimiko and his teeming supporters in the ZLP to the PDP.

“The stakeholders meeting was called to discuss the meeting with the PDP governors and intimate members with the outcomes of series of interactions with PDP leaders on the invitation extended to him.

“Mimiko told the stakeholders that the ZLP is being invited to join the PDP to rescue the country from the brink of insecurity.

Stakeholders appraised developments across the nation and agreed that the PDP is the most viable platform to work with to be able to work towards winning future elections in the State and in the country as a whole.

“Mimiko had earlier told members that leaders of the PDP have shown demonstrable commitment to fully integrate all willing joiners from the ZLP and accord them full membership rights in what promises to be a win for PDP members and Nigerians alike.

“After detailed deliberations by leaders across Local Government Areas, Hon Akinlaja, the State Chairman, asked that a motion moved for members of the ZLP in Ondo State to join the PDP be put to vote to which all present voted yes by popular acclamation.”