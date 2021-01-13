Ex-Kaduna speaker, Ahmed Hassan Jumare is dead

Former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Ahmed Hassan Jumare also known as “Branco” is dead.

This was announced in a tweet by a former Speaker and serving member of the House, Aminu Shagali, via Twitter on Wednesday.

According to Shagali, Jumare died after brief illness.

He said: “We regret to announce the demise of our former distinguished Honorable Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly (2013-2015), Hon. Ahmad Hassan Jumare (Branco), who lost his life after a brief illness, May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Paradise.”

Okay.ng gathered that Branco was buried at his home town, Makarfi, on Wednesday.