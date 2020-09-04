Ex-FUDMA Pro-chancellor, Prof. Marliyya Zayyan, is dead

Prof. Dr Marliyya Sanusi Zayyan, the immediate past Prochencellor of Federal University Dustin-Ma (FUDMA), has died at early hours of today in Abuja hospital after a brief illness.

Okay.ng gathered that until her death, Prof Marliyya was the chairperson of Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority.

Late Dr. Marliyya was an experienced medical Doctor with speciality in Gynecology and Obstetrics in ABU Zaria teaching Hospital.

She also served as a Senior lecturer Department of Medicine Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

Her burial rite will be performed according to Islam at Almannar Mosque Kaduna.

During her tenure as chairperson of FUDMA governing board, the board suspended the then Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Haruna Kaita.