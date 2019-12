Less than a minute

Ex-BBNaija stars, Khafi and Gedoni are engaged

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata are engaged.

Khafi took to her Instagram handle to share the good news in the early hours of Thursday, December 26, 2019.

She posted a photo of herself with the Gedoni holding a piece of paper stating ‘I SAID YES’.

“Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever 😊❤️💍 #MrsEkpataLoading,” she wrote.

Khafi and Gedoni started their relationship while in the Big Brother Naija house.