Ex-Bauchi Commissioner for Health, Zuwaira Hassan, dies in car crash

The immediate past Commissioner of Health of Bauchi State, Dr. Zuwaira Hassan, has died in a fatal crash at Zaranda village, about 36 kilometres away from Bauchi metropolis.

Hassan who is the Head of Department, Community Medicine, College of Medicine, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, was involved in an accident on Monday morning.

A younger brother to the deceased, Garkwu Adamu, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Bauchi State Command, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a telephone interview said that the news of the death was shocking and devastating.

He said: “Yes, it is true, she died this morning in an accident at Zaranda village on her way to Bauchi from Jos, Plateau State.

“They were three driving in the vehicle when the incident happened. It is a really sad and tragic incident that you will just wake up with someone and the next moment, that same person is gone, it is really sad.

“She was really hardworking and dedicated to her work. We will really miss her a lot.”

When contacted, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Yusuf Abdullahi, said he was yet to get details of the crash.

She left behind a husband and three children.

The 46-year-old’s funeral prayers will hold at 1.30 pm at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Central Mosque on Monday.

This will be followed by the burial at the Muslim burial ground along Gombe Road in accordance with Islamic rites.