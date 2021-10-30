Ex-Akwa Ibom Senator, Nelson Effiong regains freedom after 54 days in captivity

A former Senator from Akwa Ibom State, Nelson Effiong, has regained his freedom after spending 54-days in captivity.

Okay.ng recalls that the Effiong, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, was abducted on September 5 by suspected gunmen who stormed his resting place along Oron Road in a Toyota Camry and whisked him away while inflicting injuries on three others.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Nkereuwem Enyongekere titled, ‘The Release of Senator Nelson Effiong from the Den of the Kidnappers,’ said the Senator regained his freedom on Friday, October 30, 2021.

The statement which, however, did not state how much ransom was paid for his release, merely appreciated those who contributed towards his freedom from the grip of the underworld.

“The All Progressives Congress Akwa Ibom State Chapter wishes to intimate the APC family and the general public of the release of Sen Nelson Effiong who was kidnapped on Sunday evening of September 5, 2021.

“The Senator gained his freedom just yesterday (Friday, October 30, 2021) from the enclave and grip of the men of the underworld.

“It is our deepest concern as a party to register our sincere gratitude to God Almighty and all who contributed in one way or the other to facilitate his release and return to his family and party.

“We humbly pray to God to accord you all the commensurable blessings you deserve for identifying with us throughout the period of the predicament,” the statement read partly.