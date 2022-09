An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday sentenced Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, and his co-defendant, Victor Aduba, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping.

Evans and Aduba had pleaded not guilty to a four-count charge of conspiring and kidnapping Sylvanus Hafia on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos and demanded a ransom of $2 million.

More to follow…