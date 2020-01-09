Sport

Etebo completes loan move to Getafe from Stoke City

Promise Amadi January 9, 2020
Less than a minute
Etebo joins Getafe
Etebo joins Getafe

Super Eagles player Oghenekaro Etebo has joined Spanish club, Getafe FC, on loan from English club, Stoke City.

According to Getafe in a statement on its website, Etebo joined the club with an option to sign him permanently.

Underneath is a tweet confirming Etebo’s move:



