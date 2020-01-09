Less than a minute

Etebo completes loan move to Getafe from Stoke City

Super Eagles player Oghenekaro Etebo has joined Spanish club, Getafe FC, on loan from English club, Stoke City.

According to Getafe in a statement on its website, Etebo joined the club with an option to sign him permanently.

Underneath is a tweet confirming Etebo’s move: