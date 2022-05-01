EPL: Everton shock Chelsea to boost survival hopes

Agency Report with Okay.ngMay 1, 2022
Everton’s Brazilian striker Richarlison (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on May 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Everton's Brazilian striker Richarlison (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on May 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Everton kept Premier League survival in their own hands as Richarlison scored the only goal of a vital 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s men remain in the bottom three, but narrow the gap on both Burnley and Leeds to two points with a game in hand to come.

Richarlison pounced on an error from Cesar Azpilicueta one minute into the second half to give the home side and an anxious crowd at Goodison Park something to cling onto.

But they needed Jordan Pickford to show why he is England’s number one with a series of stunning saves to get over the line.

