EPL: Everton shock Chelsea to boost survival hopes

Everton kept Premier League survival in their own hands as Richarlison scored the only goal of a vital 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s men remain in the bottom three, but narrow the gap on both Burnley and Leeds to two points with a game in hand to come.

Richarlison pounced on an error from Cesar Azpilicueta one minute into the second half to give the home side and an anxious crowd at Goodison Park something to cling onto.

But they needed Jordan Pickford to show why he is England’s number one with a series of stunning saves to get over the line.