Enugu Catholic Diocese shut Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry over comment on Peter Obi

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Callistus Onaga, has banned Catholics including the clergy from attending Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry over his recent comments on Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party.

This is contained in a letter signed by Bishop Callitus Onaga and addressed to ‘All the Clergy, Religious and Lay Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu’ on Saturday in Enugu.

Mr Onaga banned them from having anything to do with the Adoration Ministry.

The letter read, “In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry.

“Having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated.

“In fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church,” Mr Onaga said.

He, however, enjoined “all Christian faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this is coming barely hours after Mbaka had apologised to Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party for 2023 general election. (NAN)