English Premier League table after Sunday matches

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Tottenham 10 6 3 1 21 9 21

Liverpool 10 6 3 1 22 17 21

Chelsea 10 5 4 1 22 10 19

Leicester 9 6 0 3 18 12 18

Southampton 10 5 2 3 19 16 17

Wolves 10 5 2 3 11 11 17

Everton 10 5 1 4 19 17 16

Man Utd 9 5 1 3 16 16 16

Aston Villa 8 5 0 3 19 11 15

Man City 9 4 3 2 15 11 15

West Ham 9 4 2 3 15 10 14

Leeds 10 4 2 4 15 17 14

Newcastle 10 4 2 4 12 15 14

Arsenal 10 4 1 5 10 12 13

Crystal Palace 10 4 1 5 12 15 13

Brighton 10 2 4 4 14 16 10

West Brom 10 1 3 6 7 18 6

Burnley 9 1 2 6 4 17 5

Fulham 9 1 1 7 9 18 4

Sheffield Utd 10 0 1 8 4 16 1