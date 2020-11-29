Sports
English Premier League table after Sunday matches
English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Tottenham 10 6 3 1 21 9 21
Liverpool 10 6 3 1 22 17 21
Chelsea 10 5 4 1 22 10 19
Leicester 9 6 0 3 18 12 18
Southampton 10 5 2 3 19 16 17
Wolves 10 5 2 3 11 11 17
Everton 10 5 1 4 19 17 16
Man Utd 9 5 1 3 16 16 16
Aston Villa 8 5 0 3 19 11 15
Man City 9 4 3 2 15 11 15
West Ham 9 4 2 3 15 10 14
Leeds 10 4 2 4 15 17 14
Newcastle 10 4 2 4 12 15 14
Arsenal 10 4 1 5 10 12 13
Crystal Palace 10 4 1 5 12 15 13
Brighton 10 2 4 4 14 16 10
West Brom 10 1 3 6 7 18 6
Burnley 9 1 2 6 4 17 5
Fulham 9 1 1 7 9 18 4
Sheffield Utd 10 0 1 8 4 16 1