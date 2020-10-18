EndSARS: Youths have the right to say enough is enough – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has endorsed the #EndSARS protests going on across Nigeria.

The cleric said Nigerian youths have the right to say enough is enough, adding that killing them during the protest “is a sacrilege”.

Oyedepo said this while speaking on the protests against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and extortion during a sermon on Sunday.

He said: “We have been having spades of protests across the nation, Every man has a right, legitimately so to express their displeasure and pain, everybody does. Amen

“I kept quiet for a while because in 2015 I warned this nation vehemently consistently because I saw the danger ahead and you can tell. the most gruesome season in the history of this nation is the last 5 years, where lives have no value, quantum killing, now they have face the youth, and because they don’t know who is next, they have a right to say enough is enough.

“Any system that has no value for human-right is irrelevant, if they were killed when they were youths will they be where they are today? and now it would be a sacrilege to shoot the protesters who are not looting, who are not ravaging.

“When you push a goat to the wall then you will know that goats have teeth to bite.

“It is a sacrilege to kill youths during a protest, this protest is legitimate,”