EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu reveals identities of Police officers who assaulted protesters

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed the identifies of four Nigeria Police officers who assaulted #EndSARS protesters in the state.

Sanwo-Olu speaking on Thursday during a media briefing said officers involved in the incident are currently undergoing orderly room trial.

He said: “Lagos state is taking the issue of police misconduct very very seriously. Earlier this week, we all recorded an incident that happened at the Area C command in Surulere. All the four erring officers whose names I will also mention have also been apprehended and they are going through an orderly room trial.

“They’re Inspector Bogu Michael, Inspector Ekpodom Etop, Sergeant Nnamdi Majura and Sergeant Akinyele Benson. All the four officers have been identified and like I said, they’re going through an orderly room trial as we speak.”

