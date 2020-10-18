News

#EndSARS: Okonjo-Iweala advises protesters

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Minister of Finance, has advised Nigerians protesting against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and extortion in country to be peaceful.

She made this known via her Twitter handle while commending the youths for being courageous and resourcefulness in the protests.

“I applaud the resourcefulness and courage of Nigerian youth in the #EndSARS. Powerful to let your voices be heard peacefully. Let’s join hands for a positive outcome through a One Nigeria approach,” she tweeted.

This is coming following #EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

