EndSARS: CNN doctored video from Lekki shooting – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has accused CNN of doctoring the video in its report on the Lekki tollgate incident.

The minister said this during a programme on NTA while reacting to the new report published by the network, on Wednesday.

According to Lai, there is nothing fresh in the new report alleging that CNN is “desperate”.

He said: “It shows that they are desperate. The so-called recent development has been seen before. There is nothing new. If there is anything new, it is a contradiction of CNN’s position.

“What we are asking CNN is that where is your evidence? The military has been consistent. CNN contravenes the basic principles of journalism – fairness, and balance.

“They did the story without contacting the federal government for its own side. They relied on second and third parties narratives.

“They (CNN) were caught spreading fake news and they are trying to escape. We are accusing them of basing their stories on videos sourced on social media. CNN has been inconsistent. It also doctored the video it got. We are confident in our position.”