End SARS: Lagos govt directs release of 253 persons arrested by Police

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Moyosore Oinigbajo has directed the release of 253 persons arrested by police following the violence carried out in the state, including burning of public properties, in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi, on Sunday.

According to the statement, there was a nondisclosure of a prima-facie case against the 253 persons by the police.

The statement read partly: “Legal advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received, and as at 6th November 2020, the Directorate has been able to despatch Legal Advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts, while others will be despatched to court on Monday, 9th November 2020.

“Out of the 361 persons, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder, while the office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case.

“In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the Police”.

“The Office of the Attorney General, Lagos State will ensure that those arrested by the police are treated in accordance with due process of law, while it remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the State”.