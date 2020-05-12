Emir of Ilorin sends thank you message to Buhari for appointing Gambari as Chief of staff

The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has thanked President Muhammdu Buhari for appointing Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

Abdulazeez Arowona, media aide to the monarch, in a statement said Sule-Gambari described the appointment as a great honour to the entire people of Ilorin Emirate and Kwarans at large.

Even though the Presidency is yet to release a statement on the appointment, Okay.ng understands that Ibrahim Gambari will be replacing Mallam Abba Kyari, who died last month of COVID-19.

A presidential source confirmed to this platform that Prof. Gambari met with the President Buhari at about 8am on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja.

Okay.ng gathered that he will be unveiled on Wednesday during the virtual meeting of the federal executive council (FEC).

Sulu-Gambari in the statement noted that the choice of the former diplomat would be justified by his outstanding contributions, administrative experience, scholarship and excellence which he would inject into the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government towards ensuring good governance, democratic dividends as well as shared prosperity in the nation.

While congratulating Professor Gambari on the new appointment, the monarch wished him a successful tenure in office even as he expressed confidence in his ability to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He will surely bring to fore his wealth of experience as an academician, former Minister, former Diplomat, former University Chancellor, Prince of the renown Alimi dynasty, family man and community leader of high repute”.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari is the Wambai of Ilorin Emirate.