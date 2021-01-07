BusinessNews

Elon Musk becomes the world most richest person with $190 billion

Photo of Ali Khadija Ali KhadijaJanuary 7, 2021
Less than a minute

The chief executive of Tesla, Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, Financial times reported on Thursday 7th January, 2021.

Musk is thr major shareholder of Tesla, an  electric car company and has benefited from Tesla’s surging share price over the last year. CNBC estimated Musk’s wealth at $185 billion.

Upon seeing the development, Elon Musk Retweeted, “How strange, Well back to work”

 

Tags
Photo of Ali Khadija Ali KhadijaJanuary 7, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button