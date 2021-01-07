Elon Musk becomes the world most richest person with $190 billion

The chief executive of Tesla, Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, Financial times reported on Thursday 7th January, 2021.

Musk is thr major shareholder of Tesla, an electric car company and has benefited from Tesla’s surging share price over the last year. CNBC estimated Musk’s wealth at $185 billion.

Elon Musk is now officially the richest man on earth with a net worth of $188.5bn https://t.co/LqkWuQ8SP5 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 7, 2021

Upon seeing the development, Elon Musk Retweeted, “How strange, Well back to work”