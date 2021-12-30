El-Rufai presents staff of office to new Emir of Lere, Suleiman Umaru

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has presented the staff of office to the new Emir of Lere, Alhaji Suleiman Umaru.

Okay.ng understands that the new emir succeeded his uncle, late Sarki Abubakar II, who passed away in April of this year (2021).

Umar, who is the eldest son of the 12th emir of Lere, Umar Mohammed, came top among the contenders for the throne.

The other contenders were Suleiman Waziri, the district head of Lere, Bello Ja’afar, Dandoton Lere, Umaru Waziri, Galadiman Lere; and Tankon Kumbo.

The new emir, a former General Manager at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is 61 years old.

He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in 1985 with a degree in Chemical Engineering and obtained an MBA from the same university in 2000.

He was turbaned Madakin Lere in 2015 by his predecessor, late Mr Muhammad.

El-Rufai enjoined the new monarch to follow the footstep of his uncle who led the people of Lere with a fear of God.

“I enjoin you to emulate the late emir, Sarki Abubakar II, and rule the people of Lere with the fear of Almighty Allah and justly,” El-Rufai said.

The governor also promised the people of Lere that his government will soon commission the building of the Agricultural department of the Kaduna State University in Lere.

Decorated horses and riders in procession greeted the new emir and all dignitaries who attended the event.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli, top government officials friends and well-wishers graced the occasion.

The new monarch is the 14th emir of Lere.