EkitiDecides2022: Results, Live Updates from Ekiti Governorship Election

Catch up with live updates, and results from the ongoing Ekiti Governorship Election.

Segun Oni wins the polling unit of Olubunmi Adetunmbi, the APC senator representing Ekiti north.

RESULT: PU: 3 Ward 1, Ido Osi

SDP: 253

APC: 39

NNPP: 03

PDP: 04

ADP: 02

