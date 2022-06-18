#EkitiDecides2022: Results, Live Updates from Ekiti Governorship Election
Catch up with live updates, and results from the ongoing Ekiti Governorship Election.
Segun Oni wins the polling unit of Olubunmi Adetunmbi, the APC senator representing Ekiti north.
RESULT: PU: 3 Ward 1, Ido Osi
SDP: 253
APC: 39
NNPP: 03
PDP: 04
ADP: 02
