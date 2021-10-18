Eid-el-Maulud: CAN felicitates with Sultan, Muslims

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) felicitates with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and all Muslims in the country on the occasion of this year Moulid an-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

This was contained in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, Esq, on Monday.

The statement read: “We send the best wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on this year’s occasion of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (SAW). His birth has given them the power of peaceful co-existence, code of conduct and boldness to live holy lives here on earth and assurance to enter into paradise here after without any hindrance.

“CAN felicitates with his Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Sultanate Council, all the Muslim leaders, and all Muslims nationwide.

“We seize this opportunity to urge the government at all levels to double their efforts in stopping the menace of terrorism and all banditry in Nigeria. The government must exercise the political will and pave way to the end of insurgency in the country.

“We rejoice with you all and pray that God will continue to keep us one in His love, benevolence and mercy. It is also our prayer that the good Lord will bring back peace and tranquillity to this country, bind us together as one nation and improve our economic growth and development.”