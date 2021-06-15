EFCC boss Bawa raises alarm over death threats

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has revealed that some people are threatening to kill him.

Bawa made this disclosure on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme monitored by Okay.ng on Tuesday.

According to him, he was contacted by a high-profile Nigerian who told him that some Nigerians were after his life.

He said: “Last week, I was in New York, as all Nigerians are aware of. A very senior citizen received a phone call from somebody that is not even under investigation. What the caller said to him on the phone is that; he is going to kill the EFCC chairman,” he said.

“He said, ‘I am going to kill him. I am going to kill him’. This is to tell you how bad it is. It is actually real. Corruption can fight back.”