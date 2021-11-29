EFCC announces arrest of 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter November 29, 2021
Less than a minute
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Operatives of the Lagos Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 60 suspected internet fraudsters during an award ceremony at Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Spokesperson for EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Uwujaren, who said that the suspects were arrested at an event, tagged: “Peer Youths Awards”, added that investigation later revealed that the event was organised to reward high-level internet fraudsters.

He listed the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest to include: exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones.

According to the EFCC spokesman, the suspects will soon be charged to court.

Tags
Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter November 29, 2021
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button