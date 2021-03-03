Edo gets share of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from FG

The Edo State Government says it has received doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘Edo receives doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, plans local rollout’.

In the statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in the custody of the state government are for deployment across the state.

Ogie noted that the state is preparing a localised distribution mechanism for the rollout of the vaccines in line with the national plan.

He said, “The Edo State Government is in the custody of doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines received from the Federal Government for distribution in the state.

“We are preparing a local distribution network for rolling out the vaccines in line with the national plan.”