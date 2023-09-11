Edo Deputy Governor Relocates Office Outside Government House

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, has commenced the process of moving his office to a location distinct from the Government House. This move comes on the heels of last week’s withdrawal of Shuaibu’s legal action filed at the Federal High Court, which sought to halt alleged plans by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to remove him from his position.

The newly designated office is now situated at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, in close proximity to the Government House. Sources close to the deputy governor have disclosed that the Head of Service issued a directive to the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Deputy Governor, instructing her to oversee the relocation of civil servants and official documents to this new location.

However, it is worth noting that the new office faces certain challenges. Reports indicate that it lacks essential amenities such as electricity, suffers from waterlogging, and features relatively compact office spaces.

Despite these issues, the state government maintains that the deputy governor’s new office is situated within the designated Government House area.