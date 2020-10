The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye has been impeached.

Okiye was removed by the house members following a motion raised by Henry Okhuarobo, representing Ikpoba-Okha State Constituency and seconded by Emmanuel Okoduwa from Esan North East State Constituency.

However, Marcus Onobun representing Esan West State constituency has been elected as the new Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly.