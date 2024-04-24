DStv, GOtv Subscription Prices in Nigeria Today: Here’s the Latest Update

The Nigerian television landscape has been abuzz with the latest updates on subscription prices for two of the country’s most popular pay-TV platforms, DStv and GOtv.

As consumers navigate the changes, Okay.ng has compiled an extensive guide to address the most asked questions, complete with the latest pricing information.

What Are the New Subscription Prices for DStv and GOtv in Nigeria?

Multichoice Nigeria Limited, the operator behind DStv and GOtv, has announced a price increment across its packages, effective from May 2024. Here’s a detailed table with the old and new prices:

DStv Package Old Price (₦) New Price (₦) Premium 29,500 37,000 Compact Plus 19,800 25,000 Compact 12,500 15,700 Confam 7,400 9,300 Yanga 4,200 5,100 Padi 2,950 3,600 HDPVR Access Service 4,000 5,000 Access Fees 4,000 5,000 XtraView 4,000 5,000

GOtv Package Old Price (₦) New Price (₦) Supa+ 12,500 15,700 Supa 7,600 9,600 Max 5,700 7,200 Jolli 3,950 4,850 Jinja 2,700 3,300 Smallie 1,300 1,575

Why Were the Prices Increased?

Multichoice attributes the price hike to the rise in the cost of business operations. The company has emphasized that the decision, though difficult, is necessary to continue providing high-quality content and service to its customers.

Current subscribers will need to adjust their budgets to accommodate the new pricing structure. Multichoice has assured customers that despite the price adjustments, they remain committed to delivering the best entertainment and viewing experience.

Despite the price increase, Multichoice promises to maintain, if not enhance, the quality of content available on both DStv and GOtv platforms. Subscribers can expect a continuous offering of diverse and engaging programming, including movies, sports, documentaries, and more.

Are There Any Discounts or Promotions Available?

As of the latest update, Multichoice has not announced any specific discounts or promotions related to the price increase. However, subscribers are encouraged to stay tuned for any future offers that may arise.