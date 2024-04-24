Featured

DStv, GOtv Subscription Prices in Nigeria Today: Here’s the Latest Update

Okay.ng By Okay.ng
2 Min Read

The Nigerian television landscape has been abuzz with the latest updates on subscription prices for two of the country’s most popular pay-TV platforms, DStv and GOtv.

Contents
What Are the New Subscription Prices for DStv and GOtv in Nigeria?Why Were the Prices Increased?How Will This Affect Current Subscribers?What Can Subscribers Expect in Terms of Content Quality?Are There Any Discounts or Promotions Available?

As consumers navigate the changes, Okay.ng has compiled an extensive guide to address the most asked questions, complete with the latest pricing information.

What Are the New Subscription Prices for DStv and GOtv in Nigeria?

Multichoice Nigeria Limited, the operator behind DStv and GOtv, has announced a price increment across its packages, effective from May 2024. Here’s a detailed table with the old and new prices:

DStv PackageOld Price (₦)New Price (₦)
Premium29,50037,000
Compact Plus19,80025,000
Compact12,50015,700
Confam7,4009,300
Yanga4,2005,100
Padi2,9503,600
HDPVR Access Service4,0005,000
Access Fees4,0005,000
XtraView4,0005,000
GOtv PackageOld Price (₦)New Price (₦)
Supa+12,50015,700
Supa7,6009,600
Max5,7007,200
Jolli3,9504,850
Jinja2,7003,300
Smallie1,3001,575

Why Were the Prices Increased?

Multichoice attributes the price hike to the rise in the cost of business operations. The company has emphasized that the decision, though difficult, is necessary to continue providing high-quality content and service to its customers.

- Advertisement -

How Will This Affect Current Subscribers?

Current subscribers will need to adjust their budgets to accommodate the new pricing structure. Multichoice has assured customers that despite the price adjustments, they remain committed to delivering the best entertainment and viewing experience.

What Can Subscribers Expect in Terms of Content Quality?

Despite the price increase, Multichoice promises to maintain, if not enhance, the quality of content available on both DStv and GOtv platforms. Subscribers can expect a continuous offering of diverse and engaging programming, including movies, sports, documentaries, and more.

Are There Any Discounts or Promotions Available?

As of the latest update, Multichoice has not announced any specific discounts or promotions related to the price increase. However, subscribers are encouraged to stay tuned for any future offers that may arise.

Share This Article
Previous Article Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today: Here’s the Latest Update
Next Article Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion Sued for Forcing Photographer to Witness Sexual Act

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

FCCPC Interrogates Chinese Supermarket Owners Over Discrimination Against Nigerians
News
Davido
Davido Expresses Discontent with Labeling African Music as ‘Afrobeats’
Celebrities
Liverpool’s Premier League Title Hopes Dented with 2-0 Defeat to Everton
Sports
Tunde Onakoya
I Threw Away His Chessboard, Wanted Him to be a Doctor – Tunde Onakoya’s Father
Gist
EPL: Man United Rescue Win Against Sheffield with Fernandes’ Double
Sports