News

Aviation Minister Keyamo Suspends Dana Air Over ‘Safety Concerns’

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
2 Min Read
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to suspend Dana Air’s operations with immediate effect, pending a comprehensive audit of the airline. The directive comes a day after one of the airline’s planes skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The audit will cover all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health to ensure full compliance with aviation sector regulations. The minister’s decision is aimed at ensuring safety and regulatory compliance, following recent incidents involving Dana Air that have raised serious concerns about the airline’s safety and financial viability.

In a letter to the NCAA Director-General, the minister stated that the recent incident highlighted the urgency of the matter and the need for swift action to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders. The minister has directed the NCAA to conduct the audit thoroughly and expeditiously, and to keep him informed of progress and any significant findings.

The suspension of Dana Air’s operations will remain in place until the audit is completed and the airline is found to be in compliance with all relevant regulations. This move is seen as a proactive step to ensure the safety of passengers and the general public, and to maintain the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rivers: Wike Loyalist Kamalu Rejects New Portfolio, Exits Fubara’s Cabinet
Next Article Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today: Here’s the Latest Update

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

FCCPC Interrogates Chinese Supermarket Owners Over Discrimination Against Nigerians
News
Davido
Davido Expresses Discontent with Labeling African Music as ‘Afrobeats’
Celebrities
Liverpool’s Premier League Title Hopes Dented with 2-0 Defeat to Everton
Sports
Tunde Onakoya
I Threw Away His Chessboard, Wanted Him to be a Doctor – Tunde Onakoya’s Father
Gist
EPL: Man United Rescue Win Against Sheffield with Fernandes’ Double
Sports