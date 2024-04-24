Aviation Minister Keyamo Suspends Dana Air Over ‘Safety Concerns’

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to suspend Dana Air’s operations with immediate effect, pending a comprehensive audit of the airline. The directive comes a day after one of the airline’s planes skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The audit will cover all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health to ensure full compliance with aviation sector regulations. The minister’s decision is aimed at ensuring safety and regulatory compliance, following recent incidents involving Dana Air that have raised serious concerns about the airline’s safety and financial viability.

In a letter to the NCAA Director-General, the minister stated that the recent incident highlighted the urgency of the matter and the need for swift action to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders. The minister has directed the NCAA to conduct the audit thoroughly and expeditiously, and to keep him informed of progress and any significant findings.

The suspension of Dana Air’s operations will remain in place until the audit is completed and the airline is found to be in compliance with all relevant regulations. This move is seen as a proactive step to ensure the safety of passengers and the general public, and to maintain the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation sector.