MultiChoice Hikes DStv, GOtv Subscription Prices in Nigeria

Multichoice Nigeria Limited, a leading pay-TV operator, has revealed plans to implement a price increment across its DStv and GOtv packages effective May 1, 2024.

The decision to raise subscription fees was attributed to the “rise in the cost of business operations” in Nigeria, according to a notice signed by Multichoice CEO, John Ugbe, and sent to subscribers and customers via email on Wednesday.

Under the new pricing structure, the Premium package on DStv will see a monthly subscription fee increase to N37,000 from the current N29,500. Similarly, the Compact+ bouquet will now cost N25,000, up from N19,800 monthly.

Subscribers on the Compact bouquet will experience a hike to N15,700 from the current N12,500, while those on the Confam package will pay N9,300 instead of N7,400. The DStv Yanga bouquet will rise to N5,100 from N4,200, and Padi subscribers will see an increase to N3,600 from N2,950.

HDPVR Access subscribers will pay N5,000 compared to the current N4,000.

For GOtv users, Multichoice announced that customers on its Supa Plus package will now pay N15,700, up from N12,500.

The Supa bouquet will cost N9,600, increased from N7,600. GOtv Max subscription will rise to N7,200 from N5,700, and the Jolli package will be priced at N4,850, up from N3,950.

The lowest GOtv package, Jinja, will increase to N3,300 from N2,700, while Smallie subscribers will pay N1,575 instead of N1,300.

This latest price adjustment marks the third increment by Multichoice in the past year.