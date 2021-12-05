Dowen College speaks on death of student, sympathies with family

The management of Dowen College on Sunday extended their condolences to the family of Sylvester Oromoni Junior, a student of the school who passed away on Tuesday.

Sylvester died after he was allegedly tortured and given a harmful substance by some senior students in the school, over his refusal to join a cult group.

Following reports on the death of Sylvester Nigerians took to social media to seek justice using the hashtag #justiceforsylvester.

However, the school speaking about Sylvester’s death in a press statement released via its Instagram page, said the “tragic and unfortunate incident” requires a thorough investigation.

The statement reads: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of one of our beloved students, Sylvester Oromoni Jr. He was dearly loved by his teachers; fellow students and he was a beacon of light for the school.

“The tragic unfortunate incident which transpired this past November, and Sylvester’s untimely death requires thorough and proper investigation. Dowen College is fully committed to this. We are assisting the authorities to get to the bottom of this heart-breaking incident. The first step taken by the school, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, has been the immediate closure of the school to aid the investigation.

“Understandably, at this time of intense grief and suffering, emotions are raw and tensions are high. We pray that God, who alone knows how to comfort the sorrowing, will comfort Sylvester’s family and all those who loved and knew him.

“We commiserate with the Oromoni family and the students of Dowen College who have lost a friend and fellow student. This is a traumatic experience. We assure our parents that the school is taking steps to ensure the safety and security of their children and wards. This is paramount. Every child is valued at Dowen College and their health and well-being is of utmost priority to the school.”