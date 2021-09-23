Don Jazzy signs new artiste Magixx to Mavin Records

Renowned Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has announced the signing of a new artiste, Magic, to his record label, Magixx.

The Mavin boss made the announcement via his social media pages earlier on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

He wrote: “The most exciting times at Mavin is when an artist is getting activated from the Mavin Academy. Today Is one of those days.

“We are super proud and excited to introduce to you MAGIXX. Super young talented versatile vocalist/Songwriter. One of UNILAG’s finest. At Midnight we will listen to his New Debut EP.”