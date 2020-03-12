News

Dethroned Emir Sanusi files suit against IGP, DSS DG over detention

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 12, 2020
Dethroned Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II
The dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has filed a suit against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Thursday.

Okay.ng understands that Sanusi in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 asked the court to grant an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

The deposed emir is currently in Awe, Nasarawa State, where he is being detained after his removal from office on Monday.

